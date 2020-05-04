Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $145.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $197.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.67.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $892,429. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

