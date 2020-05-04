Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Cars.com by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 648,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cars.com by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 206,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan Wiener bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $4.89 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $346.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.