Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 127.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -17.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.15.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.