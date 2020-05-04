Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $175,000 in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Qualys by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Qualys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

