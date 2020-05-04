Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.78%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

