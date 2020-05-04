Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $148,000 Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 789,514 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cree were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $110,518,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cree by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cree by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

