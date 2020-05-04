Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,524,103 shares of company stock valued at $172,472,019 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

