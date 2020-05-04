Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 50 ($0.66).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 46 ($0.61) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 51.33 ($0.68).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY opened at GBX 31.03 ($0.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.93. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In other news, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.