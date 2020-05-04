Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 46 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 46 ($0.61) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price (down previously from GBX 62 ($0.82)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 51.33 ($0.68).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 31.03 ($0.41) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.93. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16.

In related news, insider Sarah Legg bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

