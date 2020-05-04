Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

