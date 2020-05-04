Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,371 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 310,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 930,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $146,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

