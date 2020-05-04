Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

FWONK stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

