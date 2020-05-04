Klingman & Associates LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.