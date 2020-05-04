Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 193.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGF shares. Investec upgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 155.25 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.55 ($2.56).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

