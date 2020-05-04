KeyCorp Comments on MRC Global Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MRC Global in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Shares of MRC opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $439.49 million, a PE ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other MRC Global news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.