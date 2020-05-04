JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Target Price to GBX 45

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 51.33 ($0.68).

LLOY opened at GBX 31.03 ($0.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.93.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

