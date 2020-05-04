JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

