JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

