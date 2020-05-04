JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $93.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

