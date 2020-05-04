JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s 10th Largest Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

