Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,612,976 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $194,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

