JBJ Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 33,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

