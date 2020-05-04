J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBRY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 238.62 ($3.14).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.56. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.70 ($3.11).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.