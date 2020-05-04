J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 236.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 236.80 ($3.11).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

LON SBRY opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 236.70 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.56.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.