Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Reduced by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,028,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702,909 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,879,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 38.3% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 16,600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

ITUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.