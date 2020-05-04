Installed Building Products (IBP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) recently:

4/22/2020 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

4/17/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Securities from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $78.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

4/9/2020 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

4/8/2020 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $60.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/2/2020 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/25/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $82.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Installed Building Products had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

IBP stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

