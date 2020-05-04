Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Sells $19,173.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Timothy V. Williams sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $19,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PRO opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.45.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in PROS by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

