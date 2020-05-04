Insider Selling: OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Director Sells C$44,000.00 in Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Director Ronald William Odynski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,072,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,872.28.

OneSoft Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.00 million.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on OneSoft Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

