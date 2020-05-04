Insider Selling: Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Sells C$14,256.00 in Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total transaction of C$14,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,047.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.20. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

