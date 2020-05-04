Insider Buying: Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Buys C$22,680.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 31,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,592,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,106,528.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 215,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,950.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$7,800.00.

RUP opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 million and a P/E ratio of -30.87. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

