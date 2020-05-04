Insider Buying: Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Director Buys $11,990.00 in Stock

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Director E. Mary Bennett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $13.70 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

