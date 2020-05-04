Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingevity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,264,000 after buying an additional 72,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 285,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ingevity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

