HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 510 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. Societe Generale lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 503 ($6.62).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 396.95 ($5.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 441.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 543.01.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.