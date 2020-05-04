Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

NYSE HLI opened at $57.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.