Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $668,669.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.