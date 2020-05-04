Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Hologic stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,457 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after acquiring an additional 847,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 787,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

