Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.
Hologic stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,457 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after acquiring an additional 847,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 787,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Read More: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.