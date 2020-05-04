Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,293.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,293.11 ($17.01).

HSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price (up from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 668.20 ($8.79) on Friday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 897.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 2.01%.

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

