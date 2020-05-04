Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.27).

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711 ($9.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $964.37 million and a P/E ratio of 29.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,003.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,030.23.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group will post 4318.0000907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 1,944 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

