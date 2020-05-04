HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

