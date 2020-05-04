Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,913.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

