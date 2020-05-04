Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HIIQ opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $40.99.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.