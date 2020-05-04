Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 784,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 283,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,526,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 312,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,045 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 178,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIIQ opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

