Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €44.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.66% from the stock’s current price.

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.56 ($44.84).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €26.56 ($30.88) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.29 and a 200 day moving average of €37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

