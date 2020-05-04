Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $127.19 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average of $278.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

