Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $90.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 374.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,913.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.