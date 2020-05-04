Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million.

HDI stock opened at C$11.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.15. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$7.40 and a one year high of C$17.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

HDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hardwoods Distribution from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

