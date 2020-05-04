Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

