Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,462,399.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,722 shares of company stock worth $19,382,337. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

