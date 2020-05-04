Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 286.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Griffon worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $728.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $102,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,776.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

