Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.24. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $968,578.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

