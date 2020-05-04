Goldman Sachs Group Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $925.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $864.00 to $925.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $552.61.

Shares of TSLA opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.31 and a 200-day moving average of $511.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Tesla by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

